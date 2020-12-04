While Champions League and Europa League action continues to dominate attention as the group stages near their ends, a number of stories have flown slightly under the radar in Europe.

France's latest sack race appears to have been won, the German national team have made a decision over their head coach, two superstar names could be reunited next season at another's expense, as another Frenchman could soon find himself out of a job and an experienced British coach appears to have finally found stability.

All of that and more in this week's notebook.

Vieira out as Nice fans protest

Until last weekend, it looked like France's sack race would be won by Saint-Etienne's Claude Puel, Strasbourg's Thierry Laurey or even Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Tuchel.

However, an unacceptable 3-1 home defeat to previously winless Dijon put Nice boss Patrick Vieira firmly in the firing line ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

A 3-2 defeat to the Germans confirmed a miserable end to Les Aiglons' continental adventure and sources have told CBS Sports that the decision was taken after the loss at Allianz Riviera to part ways with the Frenchman.

The recent run of five straight defeats across all competitions has seen Nice slip to mid-table in Ligue 1 and the fans let their frustration be known as they confronted the team bus ahead of the game to protest against the current state of affairs.

Vieira was one of the targets of their frustration as they demanded his exit and Le Gym's leadership have now acted upon that demonstration.

The 44-year-old was unlucky in some respects such as losing influential captain Dante to injury for a lengthy period of time but there were too many deficiencies in his approach to matches and ultimately they've led to results which have proved impossible for the club to look past.

Nice will now be looking for a new coach to inherit a thin but talented squad that is capable of better than it has shown under Vieira.

Next for the former New York City FC tactician? A number of Major League Soccer (MLS) sides are currently looking for new bosses with Atlanta United, DC United, LA Galaxy and Toronto FC all without permanent fixtures in place at present.

DFB stick with Low until after Euros

Another coaching role that had been the subject of speculation recently was that of the German national team and the future of Joachim Low.

That debate was ended earlier this week when the German Football Association (DFB) announced that the 60-year-old had been "unequivocally backed" to continue in his role.

A 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain in the UEFA Nations League was the latest in a lengthy list of indicators that the German national team is not the dominant force that it once was, but the timing was also not ideal to make a change with limited time before next summer's rearranged Euro 2020.

Whether or not Low makes it past the 2021 event remains to be seen but Die Mannschaft's continued malaise means that a change could still happen once it has finished with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp an obvious candidate for the role despite his contract at Anfield until 2024.

Neymar temps former teammate Messi

No sooner had the final whistle blown at Old Trafford and confirmed PSG's 3-1 Champions League Group H win over Manchester United, then two-goal star Neymar was talking up a potential reunion with Lionel Messi next season.

The Brazil international emphasized his desire to take to the pitch again alongside his legendary former teammate and close friend who has never hidden his desire to see Neymar return to Barcelona.

However, with Barca struggling financially and further impacted by La Liga's decision to tighten their current self-imposed salary cap, there is no realistic way that they can afford to lure Neymar back to Camp Nou from PSG, despite Ronaldo Koeman seeming at least open to the idea when asked saying, ""I don't like to talk about individual cases, but as a cule you want to see the best in your team."

Instead, the 28-year-old has opened the door to Messi joining him in Paris, just weeks after sporting director Leonardo admitted in a Q&A session with supporters that opportunities to sign the likes of the Argentina international and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo had occurred to PSG.

With PSG impacted by the financial repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis, it would take a significant overhaul of the squad in order to finance such a move -- even with Messi's free transfer contract clause.

Another possibility, considering that PSG are currently trying to extend both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's contracts, is that only one of them stays at Parc des Princes…

Zidane out in Madrid?

Elsewhere in Spain, Zinedine Zidane is under pressure after Real Madrid's 2-0 loss away at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League made dropping into the Europa League a very real possibility.

The Frenchman is struggling to get Los Blancos firing this season and three defeats from their last five across all competitions has left them seven points away from top spot -- with a game in hand -- on top of the complicated Group B situation in Europe.

Like his compatriot and former teammates Vieira with Nice, Zidane could have his days numbered at Santiago Bernabeu.

ENGLAND: Moyes finds new home with West Ham

West Ham United's 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Monday lifted the Hammers to fifth in the Premier League table as David Moyes continues to breathe new life into the East London club.

The Scot took over from Manuel Pellegrini just under 12 months ago, leading them to a 16th place finish in his second spell at London Stadium and he has built upon that survival with five wins and two draws from the opening 10 matches of the season.

Ironically, Moyes -- who was at Old Trafford for less than a year -- could turn executioner for former club Manchester United this weekend with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under immense pressure after a 3-1 home defeat to PSG in the Champions League that saw the Norwegian make a number of bad decisions.

He will not be on any shortlist to replace Solskjaer when -- not if -- he goes but Moyes' renaissance may well win him a new longer-term deal with West Ham as second time appears to be the charm with the 57-year-old Glaswegian.

ITALY: Hauge continues to impress for Milan

Just over two months into his time with AC Milan, Jens Petter Hauge is already earning rave review after his latest masterpiece.

The Norway international scored a sensational solo effort in the 4-2 Europa League win over Celtic and also added an assist to go with his other strike against Celtic and another goal against Napoli in a bright start to life at San Siro.

Hauge, 21, is part of a new-look Milan side that currently leads Serie A and he could help to land a first scudetto since 2010-11 if they can maintain or extend their current five-point lead over city rivals Inter.