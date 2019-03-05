Neymar on Real Madrid rumors: 'Any player with quality would want to wear their shirt'

The month of March has been one to forget for Real Madrid, after being eliminated in the Champions League, Copa del Rey and being virtually out of contention for the league title. Changes will have to be made, and perhaps the future is bright with ... Neymar? The Brazilian star, recovering from his foot injury that's expected to keep him out until next month, touched on his future in an interview with Globo TV, saying that any player with quality would like to wear their uniform.

"I feel happy in Paris, I am well here ... but, in the future, nobody knows," the former Barcelona superstar and current PSG man said.

"It is obvious that Real Madrid is a great team, one of the best in the world, I have great respect for them but, today, I see myself in Paris. Madrid is a very big club, any player with quality would like to wear their shirt.

"For God's sake, I'm not saying I'm going to play for Real Madrid, calm down. I'm not saying that. Real Madrid is a very big club, any player with quality would want to wear a Real Madrid shirt."

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 in the largest transfer fee in the history of the sport. He's scored 48 goals in 53 games for the French club. The struggles of Real Madrid to properly replace Cristiano Ronaldo has the rumor mill churning. They've been linked in the past with Chelsea's Eden Hazard, and there are only a few players in the world that match Ronaldo's level of impact, with Neymar being one.

Of course, if they are able to sign him, it would be well over the €263 million PSG paid Barca. With that comes concerns with the financial fair play rules, but no club is used to spending as much money on players as Real Madrid. If they were to sign him, he would join the list of former Barca stars moving to Real Madrid such as Brazilian Ronaldo and Luis Figo. It seems like more of a pipe dream than anything right now for Real, but considering Neymar's move to PSG felt the same way, whose to tell if it happens or not? Naturally, Real Madrid will be interested as they always are with the best players in the world.

And boy wouldn't Lionel Messi vs. Neymar at least a couple times a season be something else.

Neymar's PSG will take on Manchester United on Wednesday in Champions League action -- which can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).