Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Neymar will not play again before the international break after picking up an adductor injury in the 2-0 Champions League win away at Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Brazilian only last 26 minutes before coming off in Turkey on Wednesday and test results showed significant enough damage to compromise his involvement against Nantes in Ligue 1 this weekend, RB Leipzig in the Champions League next week and Rennes in Le Championnat.

Sources told CBS Sports on Thursday evening that Neymar would likely be out injured until the international break but that his involvement in Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifiers is unclear.

"We are sad," Tuchel said in Friday's press conference via Zoom. "He has a small adductor injury. He will come back after the break.

"I think that he cannot play for Brazil. If he plays every match, it means he is not injured. However, he is injured. The information we have is that he will be back after the break."

Brazil are due to face Venezuela and Uruguay in the South American qualifiers and coach Tite is already missing injured pair Fabinho of Liverpool and Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho.

Lyon's Lucas Paqueta and Everton's Allan have been drafted in but there are also question marks over the availability of Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles.

In Neymar's absence, Tuchel will be hoping that Moise Kean can keep his prolific recent form going with four goals from his last two appearances across all competitions.

The Italy international, who joined on loan from Everton late in the transfer window, hit braces against both Dijon and Istanbul Basaksehir to delight the German tactician with his adaptation to life with the French giants.

"It has been very easy," Tuchel said. "He scored quickly and that always helps. For me, he needs to continue building in intensity. Physically, he has the ability to influence our style of play.

"Moise needs to keep challenging the central defenders. We want him to continue like this. He can play as a second striker but also any attacking role really."

Neymar is not the only star name likely to miss next week's crunch clash between French Champions League representatives PSG and Rennes as midfield wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga is also expected to miss a similar length of time after aggravating a dead leg.

Rennes coach Julien Stephan confirmed in Friday's press conference that the 17-year-old will miss Brest in Ligue 1 this weekend and Chelsea in Europe next week before PSG.

"He hobbled around for 45 minutes and then it turned into more than a hobble," said Stephan. "He will miss Brest and then the next two matches as well."

Camavinga recently became the youngest France scorer since Maurice Gastiger in 1914 when he netted spectacularly against Ukraine in a 7-1 friendly win.