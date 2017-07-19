Neymar PSG, Barcelona drama hits new heights as reporter confronts Barca boss
Here's the latest on the Neymar transfer saga
The Neymar to PSG rumors continue to pick up steam and have hit new levels of being a circus just days after a report from Brazil suggested that the Barcelona star was on the verge of moving to the French capital in a deal worth over $200 million.
Here's what you need to know to get you up to date and informed with where this situation is:
Asking Barcelona president to his face
The Brazilian journalist who set the soccer world on fire with his report that Neymar is on his way to PSG, Esporte Interativo's Marcelo Bechler, confronted Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu at the airport and pressed him on the Neymar situation.
Bartomeu said "I'm calm" when it comes to Neymar, with the journalist saying that Neymar is leaving and that he already told friend and PSG newboy Dani Alves. He doubles down on his report right to the president's face.
Neymar's friends saying he's leaving
Globo in Brazil is reporting that Neymar's friends have told them he's leaving Barcelona, but that the Spanish club is trying to convince him to stay. He is currently traveling with the Spanish club, scheduled to arrive in the United States on Wednesday for preseason.
Neymar is staying silent, for the most part
Neymar was pressed by journalists about his situation but did not comment, according to AS. Here's the video.
Also, Goal.com claims to have had an email exchange with the Ney with the player saying he's happy in Spain.
"The last one was my best season in Barcelona. I am very adapted to the city, the club and I am happy here. That is reflected on the performance of an athlete," Neymar reportedly said in the email on Tuesday.
PSG, Neymar's dad to talk
The Guardian says PSG is preparing to hold talks with Neymar's father over a move, looking to trigger his release clause of $255 million with the belief that an agreement may be possible. This goes against the reports that they already have a deal and, unlike the Globo report, this report does not cite any particular sources.
So what's next?
Neymar arrives in the U.S. on Wednesday night as the team will participate in the International Champions Cup, including a July 29 match against Real Madrid in Miami. And do you know what club is holding its preseason camp in Miami? PSG...
Now, there would still be a lot to work out if a move is to be completed. It seriously feels at this point it could go either way after it felt like a long shot that he would leave. But is this the look of an unhappy player wanting to leave? You be the judge. One must also appreciate the level of trolling here by the Barcelona social media team to post this amid the circus.
