Neymar replacement? Barcelona reportedly closing in on young Borussia Dortmund star

Barcelona looks to be closing in on its replacement for Neymar, just days after cashing in over $250 million for the Brazilian star. According to L'Equipe, Barca has reached a contract agreement with Ousmane Dembele and is now directly negotiating with Borussia Dortmund for the talented winger.

The 20-year-old French star joined Dortmund last year from Rennes and has been one of the German club's superstars. Speedy and creative, he's seen as one of the top young attackers in the world and could be an idea replacement for Neymar on the wing.

Capped with the French national team, Dembele had 10 goals last year for Dortmund and has tremendous vision, potentially mixing in well with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The report says Dortmund wants over $100 million for the player, which is certainly more than he is probably worth, even in this market. He's probably more in the range of $60-70 million, but Barca has the money to spend and could announce the signing this week.