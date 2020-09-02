PSG superstar striker Neymar has tested positive for the coronavirus, along with teammates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, according to L'Equipe. The club, fresh off finishing as runner up in the Champions League, announced on Wednesday that three players had tested positive for COVID-19 but did not confirm their identities.

The club said they have implemented coronavirus safety protocol and that the players are being played in quarantine to avoid further infections. Though it hasn't been confirmed, AS says that it is believed that the players contracted the virus while on vacation in Ibiza.

Thomas Tuchel's team now has to deal with a complicated situation at an interesting time. With three players having the virus, there isn't long to go now until their Ligue 1 season begins. While the league season has already started for other clubs, PSG's opener was rescheduled due to their participation in the UCL final. PSG are set to take on Lens on Thursday, Sept. 10 before a big game against Marseille on Sept. 13.

It is unclear if the three players will be able to play in those games.