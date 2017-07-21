Neymar reportedly tells Barcelona teammates that he wants PSG move

The Neymar to PSG rumors continue to pick up steam and have hit new levels of being a circus just days after a report from Brazil suggested that the Barcelona star was on the verge of moving to the French capital in a deal worth over $200 million.

Here's what you need to know to get you up to date and informed with where this situation is:

Neymar tells teammates he wants to leave?

The latest bit of news on the Neymar to PSG rumors arrived on Friday morning when Le Parisien reported that Neymar told his Barca teammates that he wants to leave for France, citing their inside "information."

The report says Neymar has "clearly expresses his intentions" and that a move is likely close, while The Guardian says a deal is close.

Having arrived with Barca in the U.S. midweek for preseason, the fact that he is still with the club during this means something. But we'll have to wait and see how it all unfolds. Barca plays Juventus on Saturday in the International Champions Cup. If Neymar doesn't play or isn't in the squad, the rumors will hit the fifth gear.

Is a move on his mind? His most recent Instagram could suggest yes.

🤔 A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Coutinho pursuit to convince Ney to stay?

Barcelona reportedly had a bid of over $90 million for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho rejected. This is significant because it seems important for Neymar to have friends and fellow countrymen around him, of which PSG has no shortage, especially with Dani Alves' recent signing. Though Neymar is close with Messi and Suarez, having someone like Coutinho on the team would certainly help in the effort of convincing him to stay. But for now, it looks like Coutinho will stay at Liverpool for at least another season.

Barcelona is leaving it up to Neymar and his dad

According to ESPN Deportes, Barcelona is tired of the Neymar to PSG rumors and is leaving the player's future in his hands and those of his father. Citing a source who supposedly said it will be Neymar who decides, it's the latest bit of news that makes a move feel even more likely.

In the United States for preseason with Barca, Neymar has kept quiet and has looked happy. But the news coming out from Spain to Brazil says otherwise.

Asking Barcelona president to his face

The Brazilian journalist who set the soccer world on fire with his report that Neymar is on his way to PSG, Esporte Interativo's Marcelo Bechler, confronted Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu at the airport and pressed him on the Neymar situation.

EITA! @marcelobechler perguntou ao presidente do @FCBarcelona sobre o futuro de @neymarjr no clube e o cara soltou essa aí! Significa? pic.twitter.com/IX59FLy31Q — Esporte Interativo (@Esp_Interativo) July 19, 2017

Bartomeu said "I'm calm" when it comes to Neymar, with the journalist saying that Neymar is leaving and that he already told friend and PSG newboy Dani Alves. He doubles down on his report right to the president's face.

Neymar's friends saying he's leaving

Globo in Brazil is reporting that Neymar's friends have told them he's leaving Barcelona, but that the Spanish club is trying to convince him to stay.

Neymar is staying silent, for the most part

Neymar was pressed by journalists about his situation but did not comment, according to AS. Here's the video.

Ca se voit il joue avec les médias pour faire chier à barcelone afin qu'ils le revalorise pic.twitter.com/88izHAL645 — 🔴🔵 (@mekki773) July 19, 2017

Also, Goal.com claims to have had an email exchange with the Ney with the player saying he's happy in Spain.

"The last one was my best season in Barcelona. I am very adapted to the city, the club and I am happy here. That is reflected on the performance of an athlete," Neymar reportedly said in the email on Tuesday.

So what's next?

Neymar arrives in the U.S. on Wednesday night as the team will participate in the International Champions Cup, including a July 29 match against Real Madrid in Miami. And do you know what club is holding its preseason camp in Miami? PSG...

Now, there would still be a lot to work out if a move is to be completed. It seriously feels at this point it could go either way after it felt like a long shot that he would leave. But is this the look of an unhappy player wanting to leave? You be the judge. One must also appreciate the level of trolling here by the Barcelona social media team to post this amid the circus.

⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ 🔵🔴 Força Barça! @luissuarez9 @leomessi @neymarjr A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) on Jul 18, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT