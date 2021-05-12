Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has declared his desire to play alongside Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo in the future.

The Brazil international told GQ of his hope to team up with the Portuguese after playing with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe already.

"I want to play with Cristiano," said Neymar. "I have already played with great players like Lionel and Kylian, but I have not yet played with Cristiano."

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for $270 million back in 2017 and the 29-year-old recently extended his contract at Parc des Princes until 2025 with the option of an additional year per CBS Sports' Fabrizio Romano.

Les Parisiens' iconic No. 10 stated his ambition of winning the FIFA World Cup with Brazil but also "everything" with the French giants.

"I want to win the World Cup," he said. "This has always been my biggest dream, but I also want to win everything with PSG. I am almost 30 now and I have had a good career on a personal level."

Neymar will be key to PSG's chances of overhauling Lille OSC at the top of Ligue 1 over the next two games while he is also in the squad with the returning Kylian Mbappe to take on Montpellier HSC in the Coupe de France semifinals on Wednesday.

With Marco Verratti out for the rest of the season and possibly beyond, Neymar and his teammates face a challenge to end the campaign with maximum silverware.