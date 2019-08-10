Neymar rumors: PSG confirms transfer talks, leaves him off team for opener as Real Madrid remains favorite to sign him

Neymar's days with Paris Saint-Germain appear numbered. Club sporting director Leonardo confirmed that PSG is in advanced talks regarding a move for Neymar, according to Marca. The team believed to be interested is Real Madrid, though he has been linked with a Barcelona return. The Brazilian superstar, who has since returned from a pre-summer injury that kept him out of the Copa America, wasn't even named to PSG's squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 opener against Nimes in what is a possible hint he could be on his way out. However, coach Thomas Tuchel claims he still has a knock, and that's why he isn't in the squad.

"The talks have progressed," Leonardo said. "We will see what happens. We all need his future to be defined."

The former Barcelona man has had an up-and-down time in the French capital since moving from Barcelona two seasons ago for a world-record fee of $248 million. While he has produced on the pitch, he has dealt with injuries at critical times and has had a handful of off-the-field incidents, including striking a fan and criticizing officials. Both resulted in suspensions.

It feels as if PSG has reached its breaking point with the player and want to cut ties and move forward, and only a handful of clubs in the world could pay his salary. If he goes back to Barcelona, he'll likely have to agree to a reduced role with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann the starters at the moment.

