Neymar's latest postgame comments are getting attention, after the Paris Saint-Germain star said he is hoping to play with Lionel Messi next season. After PSG's 3-1 win against Manchester United on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League, Neymar sounded off, with a laugh, with hopes for the future.

Neymar said:

"What I want most is to play with [Messi] again, to be able to enjoy being on the pitch with him again. He could play in my place. He won't have any problems, I'm sure. I want to play with him again and I'm sure that, next season, we have to do it."

Neymar and Messi spent time together from 2013 to 2017 at Barcelona.

Neymar currently has a contract Paris Saint-Germain through the 2021-22 season. Messi could be looking to leave Barcelona, setting up potential for the two, through a few different paths.

In 2019, Messi was looking for Barcelona to get Neymar back, though it did not happen.

Following Wednesday's win, where he scored the first and final goals for PSG, Neymar also added he didn't come to the city to play in the Europa League.

"I've never seen myself knocked out of the Champions League or playing the Europa League," Neymar said. "It never went through my head and it won't," Neymar said. "With these difficulties, I managed to grow up, to take responsibility. I did not come here to play the Europa League."