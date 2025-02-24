As ways to silence a jeering crowd go, Neymar might just have set a new high watermark. What could be better than an opposing fanbase unleashing their fury as you prepare to take a corner, only to bend that set piece right into the goal?

Not much, certainly if we are going off Santos' second goal in Sunday's Campeonato Paulista win over Internacional de Limeira. With his new side already leading 1-0 in the 27th minute, the crowd at the Estadio Major Jose Levy Sobrinho were determined to do all they could to put off Neymar, who had already provided the assist for Tiquinho Soares' opener.

Cupping his hand to his ear as he walked across to the left corner flag, Neymar demanded more boos from the Inter de Limeira faithful. Then he silenced them in an instant. His wicked delivery bent high towards the far post, goalkeeper Igo Gabriel unable to reach the ball before it crashed off the post and nestled in the net.

Leaning on the advertising hoarding, shrugging with indifference, Neymar's celebration seemed to suggest that this was nothing out of the ordinary. Even for one of the greatest players of his generation, that is hardly the case.

The goal, which helped carry Santos to a 3-1 win, continues what has been an outstanding return to Brazil for the Selecao's record scorer. Having ended an injury-plagued season and a half at Al-Hilal last month, Neymar has two goals and three assists in six games for his boyhood club, who have won three straight in the Campenato Paulista.

Speaking earlier this month the 33 year old, who suffered a major knee injury only a few weeks after moving to Saudi Arabia in 2023, said that his return to Brazil on a short term contract had helped him to enjoy the game once more. "We're helping each other, Santos are helping me, they've opened doors for me to rediscover soccer, to rediscover joy," he said.

"I didn't want to sign a long contract because I didn't know how I was going to come back. I didn't know how I was going to feel during these months. Let's enjoy these moments, it's the start of a great era for Santos."