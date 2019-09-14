Neymar scores unbelievable bicycle kick winner in final minute of PSG return

The Brazilian heard boos for much of the match

Neymar's return to PSG on Saturday brought boos for much of the match, but by the 90th minute you could hear some cheers thanks to a bit of magic. Taking on Strasbourg and struggling to do much of anything, PSG won 1-0 thanks to a last-minute goal from, you guessed it, Neymar.

The Brazilian scored a ridiculous bicycle kick off a cross to seal the win and possibly win back some of the hearts from an upset fan base. You can watch Ligue 1 on fuboTV (Try for free).

Take a look at this:

My gosh. What a beautiful goal. The overhead kick is elevated by the kiss off the post. That's one of the best goals of his career, and maybe that will earn him some praise from the fans, who gave him a shower of boos for most of the match after his transfer to Barcelona fell apart this summer. 

He's there to stay for the meantime, and if he keeps that up, maybe he can win back the trust of the fans. The goals and wins will certainly help.

