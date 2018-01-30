Neymar shows off his good, bad and ugly side in PSG's league cup win
Neymar didn't score but made plenty of noise on Tuesday
On Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain held on to a Rennes 3-2 win in the Coupe de la Ligue semis, nearly squandering a three-goal advantage. Neymar didn't score for the Parisian club, but he did have a couple interesting moments. In one instance, Neymar went to lift an opposing player off the ground but faked him out. Take a look:
That's rude but kind of funny. Neymar's smile leads me to believe there is something behind it, a prior moment that influenced this troll move or something of the sort.
The second moment was the Brazilian using his back to settle the ball before scooping it over an opponent (followed by a dive).
- The good: Controlling the ball with his back and humiliating his opponent with a sombrero
- The bad: The dive after his cheeky moves
- The ugly: Bad sportsmanship
This sums up Neymar pretty well. He's a joker with unbelievable talent capable of eye-opening moments. The fake handshake won't settle well with a lot of people. The moves he displayed on Tuesday will settle well with anybody who loves cheeky players.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Arsenal vs. Swansea preview
The Gunners are hoping to avoid a shock defeat on the road
-
Liverpool vs. Huddersfield
The Reds face a tricky road test a short time after losing at Swansea City
-
PSG vs. Rennes preview
The capital club faces a squad looking to score a big result
-
Solo: USSF in violation of Stevens Act
Solo says the federation is in violation of the Ted Stevens Olympic Amateur Sports Act
-
Report: Aubameyang to sign for Arsenal
The star striker is set to leave Borussia Dortmund for the Premier League
-
Liverpool vs. Huddersfield odds, picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model is up 1,800 percent and locked in a Premier League pick for...
Add a Comment