Neymar shows off his good, bad and ugly side in PSG's league cup win

On Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain held on to a Rennes 3-2 win in the Coupe de la Ligue semis, nearly squandering a three-goal advantage. Neymar didn't score for the Parisian club, but he did have a couple interesting moments. In one instance, Neymar went to lift an opposing player off the ground but faked him out. Take a look:

Great sportsmanship from Neymar pic.twitter.com/amw107x88M — LP ✈️ (@WinksyEsque) January 30, 2018

That's rude but kind of funny. Neymar's smile leads me to believe there is something behind it, a prior moment that influenced this troll move or something of the sort.

The second moment was the Brazilian using his back to settle the ball before scooping it over an opponent (followed by a dive).

The good: Controlling the ball with his back and humiliating his opponent with a sombrero



The bad: The dive after his cheeky moves



The ugly: Bad sportsmanship



This sums up Neymar pretty well. He's a joker with unbelievable talent capable of eye-opening moments. The fake handshake won't settle well with a lot of people. The moves he displayed on Tuesday will settle well with anybody who loves cheeky players.