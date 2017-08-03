Neymar to PSG transfer in danger after La Liga refuses to accept buyout check
Here we go again with the Neymar saga
Neymar's potential move from Barcelona to PSG has hit a bit of a roadblock. According to ESPNFC, La Liga has refused to accept a $262 million check from the French club to trigger the Barca star's buyout clause.
This comes a day after Barca demanded that PSG pay the buyout clause in its entirety if it hoped to secure the services of the want-away striker.
The report says specialist sports lawyer Juan de Dios Crespo arrived at the offices of La Liga in Madrid on Thursday with the massive check but was turned away
"We can confirm that the legal representatives of the player [Neymar] came to La Liga to deposit the clause and that it has been rejected. This is all the information we can give at the moment," La Liga said in a statement, according to the report.
According to Marca, the very next step could be PSG and Neymar's camp calling in FIFA to help resolve the situation, with the possibility of securing a provisional transfer so he can begin training with PSG this weekend.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid beats MLS All-Stars in PKs
It was a close one, but the All-Stars fell just short
-
Messi says goodbye to Neymar
All signs are pointing to an exit for Neymar and Messi made his feelings known on social m...
-
Barcelona confirm Neymar wants to leave
The transfer saga took another turn when Neymar returned to Barcelona
-
What to know about Neymar to PSG drama
Here's the latest and everything you should know about the Neymar transfer saga
-
MLS All-Star Game preview
Los Blancos play MLS' best on Wednesday night
-
Latest on Neymar transfer saga
The latest to know about the soap opera the entire soccer world is watching
Add a Comment