Neymar to PSG transfer in danger after La Liga refuses to accept buyout check

Here we go again with the Neymar saga

Neymar's potential move from Barcelona to PSG has hit a bit of a roadblock. According to ESPNFC, La Liga has refused to accept a $262 million check from the French club to trigger the Barca star's buyout clause. 

This comes a day after Barca demanded that PSG pay the buyout clause in its entirety if it hoped to secure the services of the want-away striker. 

The report says specialist sports lawyer Juan de Dios Crespo arrived at the offices of La Liga in Madrid on Thursday with the massive check but was turned away

"We can confirm that the legal representatives of the player [Neymar] came to La Liga to deposit the clause and that it has been rejected. This is all the information we can give at the moment," La Liga said in a statement, according to the report.

According to Marca, the very next step could be PSG and Neymar's camp calling in FIFA to help resolve the situation, with the possibility of securing a provisional transfer so he can begin training with PSG this weekend.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories