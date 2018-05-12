Neymar to Real Madrid rumors heat up after PSG coach is asked about player's future
Unai Emery wasn't having any of this question
It's hard to tell what Neymar will do next. Will he stay at PSG, or is there actually some substance to these rumors linking him to Real Madrid? I know two things: current PSG manager Unai Emery hates being asked about it, and he honestly doesn't seem to have any idea what the player will do.
After a great start to his time at PSG, Neymar picked up that injury during the Champions League knockout stages, and it was an injury that seemed to put his World Cup participation in doubt. There was buzz about him not getting along with teammates, which we actually kind of saw with Edinson Cavani, and it felt as if his time at PSG could come to a quick close.
When asked about it, Emery said he couldn't answer the question and suggested asking the player. He then said he isn't the one to answer this question.
Look at Emery's eyes right after the journalist says the player's name. Yeah, he's tired of it:
Now, there's a chance Emery doesn't really know, but there is the equal chance that he just doesn't really care. He's leaving PSG at the end of the season, so what does it matter to him?
Who knows what will happen in today's crazy transfer market. If Neymar does go anywhere down the road, it's hard to see any clubs outside of say Real Madrid or Manchester City being able to afford him. For right now, what he'll do is all a mystery.
