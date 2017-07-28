Neymar transfer drama at a peak as he storms out of training, cancels China trip
Ney was heated to say the least and speculation about a move to PSG remains rampant
Barcelona star Neymar, linked with a move to PSG, has been captured on video in training Thursday getting into it with new defender Nelson Semedo before storming out of training. This was, of course, not a good look amid the on-going transfer saga regarding his possible move to PSG seeming like a real possibility. On top of all this, it has been reported that Report: Neymar not flying to Spain with Barcelona after Clasico vs. Real Madrid has been canceled over "transfer issues," according to ESPNFC.
As for the clash in training, it came after a challenge from Semedo that Neymar didn't particularly like. Take a look:
Neymar lost his cool. He throws his jersey, kicks some things. He clearly was not happy and then stormed off.
Ney was also set to visit China for a meet and greet event with one of his personal sponsors, but now it appears that trip is a no-go, while the world wonders where he'll go next -- Eastern Spain or The City of Light.
Barcelona is scheduled for another practice on Friday evening in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Saturday's El Clasico match against Real Madrid.
We'll have more on this developing situation from Miami as it develops.
