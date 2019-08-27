Neymar transfer news, rumors: Barca and PSG 'closer to a deal' with time running out in transfer window

We're less than a week away before the transfer window closes in France and Spain and the Neymar transfer saga is starting to heat up again. PSG reportedly held talks with Barcelona to discuss a potential transfer for the Brazilian superstar as he appears as close as ever to rejoining the Spanish club. According to Le Parisien, PSG was willing to sell Neymar to Barca for $111 million plus Ousmane Dembele and Nelson Semedo, though it appears Barca's offer was much different and wasn't enough to be accepted.

The report notes that delegations from both clubs met in the French capital on Tuesday, including PSG sporting director Leonardo and Barca sporting director Eric Abidal. Barca's offer was a loan deal with the option to buy after a season for $188 million, with the chance of it being an obligatory buy option. ESPNFC reports that Barca and PSG did not reach an agreement, but technical secretary Javier Bordas of Barca said the club "felt closer to a deal than in days past."

Negotiations are expected to continue on Wednesday.

Numerous PSG supporters have already expressed their displeasure with Neymar still being at the club, and a move only seems like a matter of time, though you have to wonder if PSG may just try to hold onto him due to their current injury issues. Kylian Mbappe is out for a month, and Edinson Cavani is still three weeks away from returning, leaving the club super thin in attack. Barca has its own injury issues, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele all hurt. Those injuries, one would assume, add to the urgency to getting a deal done for the reigning La Liga champs.

The transfer window closes on Sept. 2. PSG takes on Metz on Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET, while Barca faces Osasuna on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET -- you stream both matches via fuboTV (Try for free).

While a week remains to get a deal done, anything could happen, from it being completed to falling apart. At this point, a deal makes sense for both teams, and we could just be hours away from the blockbuster deal of the summer.

