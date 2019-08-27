Neymar transfer news, rumors: Barcelona to submit third and potential final offer to PSG for Brazilian star

We're less than a week away before the transfer window closer in France and Spain and the Neymar transfer saga is starting to heat up again. PSG is reportedly holding talks with Barcelona to discuss a potential transfer for the Brazilian superstar as he appears as close as ever to rejoining the Spanish club. According to Le Parisien, PSG is willing to sell Neymar to Barca for $111 million plus Ousmane Dembele and Nelson Semedo, though it appears Barca's offer could be much different.

The report notes that delegations from both clubs are meeting on Tuesday, including PSG sporting director Leonardo and Barca sporting director Eric Abidal. While it feels like the $111 million and player deal seems the most likely to be accepted, the report says Barca's initial offer of the day is expected to be a loan deal with the option to but after a season for $188 million, with the chance of it being an obligatory buy option. PSG has already rejected the first two offers from Barca this summer. Accepting that deal would mean PSG would lose roughly $56 million after having paid $244 million for the player to summers ago.

ESPNFC reports that Barca doesn't want to include Dembele in a potential deal, and that they'll try to convince PSG of a roughly $188 million deal, and that it will include an obligatory buy option.

Numerous PSG supporters have already expressed their displeasure with Neymar still being at the club, and a move only seems like a matter of time, though you have to wonder if PSG may just try to hold onto him due to their current injury issues. Kylian Mbappe is out for a month due to injury, and Edinson Cavani is still three weeks away from returning, leaving the club super thin in attack. Barca has its own injury issues, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele all hurt. Those injury, one would assume, add to the urgency to getting a deal done for the reigning La Liga champs.

The transfer window closes on Sept. 2. PSG takes on Metz on Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET, while Barca faces Osasuna on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET -- stream both matches via fuboTV (Try for free).

While a week remains to get a deal done, anything could happen, from it being completed to falling apart. At this point, a deal makes sense for both teams, and we could just be hours away from the blockbuster deal of the summer.

Stay connected to CBSSports.com for the latest on the Neymar transfer saga.