Neymar transfer news, rumors: PSG to reject latest loan offer from Barcelona for Brazilian star

With Phillipe Coutinho now at Bayern Munich on loan, a roster spot may have just opened up for Barcelona. Former club superstar Neymar has been one of the team's main targets all summer, and it looks like despite not making a money and player swap with PSG work, Barca will try something else. According to ESPN, Barcelona is going to try and sign Neymar on loan with an option to make the deal permanent next summer, but the outlet also reports that PSG is expected to reject the offer.

Barca sold Neymar to PSG for $248 million two summers ago. PSG expects to receive a loan offer with the option for Barcelona to purchase the player on Tuesday or Wednesday. According to the report, PSG's Qatari owners are skeptical that Barcelona would be able to purchase the player in one lump sum. It's very common for clubs to try and create a payment plan over several summers to pay off high transfer fees.

A potential loan is certainly an interesting option for both clubs, but it's hard to see it working without an obligatory option to buy. Say Barcelona was able to secure a loan for Neymar this season, pay most of his wages, and then include an obligatory buy option of around $175 million. It would be a loss for PSG on the deal overall but maybe not a bad bit of business at this point considering all of the on- and off-field drama surrounding the Brazilian star. If PSG can get Barca to sign an obligatory buy option of $200 million, it's a no-brainer and time to cut ties.

Barca would be wise to not sign an obligatory buy clause and see how things go over on one season on loan. If he returns and just isn't a fit, or if he continues to have these issues, then Barca would have a safety net to send him back to Paris.

The transfer window for Spain closes on Sept. 2. Barcelona will play its first home match of La Liga play on Sunday against Real Betis, and PSG will look to bounce back with a date against Toulouse FC at Parc des Princes on Sunday. You can stream both matches on fuboTV (Try for free).