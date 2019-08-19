Neymar transfer rumors: Barcelona prepping loan offer for PSG star this week following Coutinho's move to Bayern

With Phillipe Coutinho now at Bayern Munich on loan, a roster spot may have just opened up for Barcelona. Former club superstar Neymar has been one of the team's main targets all summer long, and it looks like despite not making a money and player swap with PSG work, Barca will try something else.

According to ESPN, Barcelona is going to try and sign Neymar on loan with an option to make the deal permanent next summer. The report says Barca is currently preparing an offer in which no players are likely to be included on its side of the deal. Barca sold Neymar to PSG for $248 million two summers ago.

A potential loan is certainly an interesting option for both clubs, but it's hard to see it working without an obligatory option to buy. Say Barcelona was able to secure a loan for Neymar this season, pay most of his wages, and then include an obligatory buy option of around $175 million. It would be a loss for PSG on the deal overall but maybe not a bad bit of business at this point considering all of the off- and on-field drama surrounding the Brazilian star. I think if PSG can get Barca to sign an obligatory buy option of $200 million, it's a no-brainer and time to cut ties.

Barca would be wise to not sign an obligatory buy clause and see how things go over on one season on loan. If he returns and just isn't a fit, or if he continues to have these issues, then Barca would have a safety net to send him back to Paris.

The transfer window for Spain closes on Sept. 2. You can watch Barca in La Liga and PSG in Ligue 1 on fuboTV (Try for free).