The first half of Bayern Munich and PSG on Wednesday in the Champions League quarterfinals didn't see just snow dropping from the sky, but it also featured Neymar dropping absolute dimes in a stunning first half performance. The Brazilian helped his team take a 2-1 lead into the break, setting up both away goals with brilliant assists. Neymar completed 92.3 percent of his passes in the first half, including every pass in the final third, setting up Kylian Mbappe's opener before feeding fellow countryman Marquinhos.

And it was that assist to the defender that you just have to see. Neymar just needed one touch to get the ball over a sleeping Bayern backline and right to the foot of the centerback, who did the rest:

Boy, that assist was something else. He hit it as sweet as you could, catching a Bayern defense off guard. Not many players would try that, and few would have done it without taking a first touch to set it up. Neymar is locked in right now, and he's looking to build on it.

