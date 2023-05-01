Under the leadership of Vincent Kompany, Burnley have made it back to the Premier League. They'll also be getting new investments to make that transition easier. Retired NFL legend JJ Watt, who played for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, and his wife Kealia Watt, former member of the United States women's national team, have announced that they'll be investing in the club while also helping grow their brand off the pitch.

"When you invest in a club that's been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition," JJ Watt said in a video announcement. "We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we're investing in the town and its people. We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support."

With Burnley chairman Alan Pace formerly being the president of Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer, he's aware of the impact that establishing Burnley's footprint in the American market can be. With any involvement from stars of the Watts' magnitude, it can bring positive publicity to a club that is riding a wave of good news after winning the Championship to return to the top flight.

Known for their stout defenses in the past, Burnley have become an exciting team under former Manchester City captain Kompany and the addition of the Watts will help take the club forward. This investment will also help the women's team, a side that is improving by the day.

"Both JJ and Kealia bring with them an incredible amount of top-level sporting pedigree and success, as well as ideas and connections that will be invaluable in helping us to continue telling the Clarets story to an international audience," Pace added in a statement about the move.

While it's a minority investment, the Watts are prepared to make an emotional investment in the team as well while they look to remain in the Premier League. The people of Burnley helped them make the decision on the move and with the opportunity to help both the men's and women's clubs, it's a perfect opportunity for them at a unique time in their lives after having their first child, Koa, in October.