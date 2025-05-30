"Beckham and Friends Live," a Champions League altcast for the final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter on Saturday, May 31 at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+, will become Beckham squared as NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be joining David Beckham and Tom Cruise for the final. They'll be on air live from Allianz Arena in Munich, watching along and reacting to all the action as the two European heavyweights clash.

The show debuted the with Beckham alongside Stanley Tucci, Guy Ritchie, James Corden, and Joseph Fiennes during the thrilling UCL semifinal ties between Inter and Barcelona and PSG and Arsenal. The final will have quite a bit to live up to, given the 17 goals that they saw go in the back of the net in the semifinals, but with Ousmane Dembele and Lautaro Martinez leading the line for PSG and Inter, the opportunities for goals will be there.

Odell Beckham Jr's NFL career got off to a fast start, living up to the hype when he was drafted out of LSU, winning the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He then went on to win Super Bowl LVI with the New York Giants and has been a two-time second-team NFL All-Pro selection and a three-time Pro Bowler. He spent last season with the Miami Dolphins and has also suited up for the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, and Cleveland Browns during his career.

OBJ's soccer connections run deep, with him being a part owner of Mexican Club Necaxa and being a long time Bayern Munich fan. With that, it's only fitting that he'll be attending the final at Allianz Arena. OBJ also played soccer when he was younger and has said that he was invited to join the U.S. National team program around 13. Someone who has brought the entertainment with flashy catches and celebrations during his NFL career, OBJ, will certainly bring moments worth watching.

How to watch "Beckham and Friends Live"

Date : Saturday, May 31

: Saturday, May 31 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Live stream: Paramount+

