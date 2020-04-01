Nicaragua Primera Division odds, predictions for April 1: Advanced soccer model reveals top picks

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down professional sports across the globe, however a handful of soccer games are still taking place in the Nicaragua Primera Division on Wednesday. At 5 p.m. ET, Las Sabanas squares off against Real Madriz, while Chinandega plays Juventus Managua. At 6 p.m. ET, Deportivo Ocotal battles ART Jalapa in Ocotal, Nicaragua. At 8 p.m. ET, Diriangen plays Walter Ferretti. The action wraps up with Wednesday's most pivotal matchup, which sees Managua and Real Esteli face off at 9 p.m. ET.

Managua and Real Esteli are the top two teams in the Nicaragua Primera Division, and oddsmakers are expecting a competitive match when the two sides meet this evening. Sportsbooks list Managua at +120 (risk $100 to win $120), while Real Esteli is being listed at +190 in the latest Nicaragua Primera Division odds. The draw is +230 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Nicaragua Primera Division picks or predictions, see what SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model has been red-hot over the past few days. In fact, it made some huge calls over the weekend in the Belarusian Premier League, correctly predicting Minsk's (+240) victory over Dinamo Minsk, Dinamo Brest (-200) defeating Slutsk, Isloch (-128) knocking off Smolevichi-STI and FC Shakhtyor (-167) cruising past Gorodeya. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

The model is backing Diriangen at home against Walter Ferretti. Diriangen will be eager to get back on the field after losing its last match in the dying minutes. Managua, the top-ranked team in the Nicaragua Primera Division, earned a 2-1 victory over Diriangen thanks to a 93rd minute goal from Mike Cruz.

Walter Ferretti, meanwhile, secured an impressive 7-0 victory over Chinandega in its last outing. Walter Ferretti's explosive offense was led by Fernando Villalpando, who recorded a hat trick in Sunday's dominating win. However, Walter Ferretti enters Wednesday's match having lost three of its last four games, while Diriangen has won three of its last five.

Plus, Diriangen's back line has proven to be extremely hard to penetrate this season. In fact, Diriangen has given up just three goals in its last eight matches.

