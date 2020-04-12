Nicaragua Primera Division odds, predictions for April 12: Advanced soccer model reveals top picks

There's a doubleheader in the Nicaragua Primera Division on Sunday, and sportsbooks across the world are taking action. At 5 p.m. ET, Chinandega plays Real Esteli in Chinandega, Nicaragua. At 6 p.m. ET, Deportivo Ocotal will host Walter Ferretti.

The latest odds from William Hill list Real Esteli at -238 (risk $238 to win $100), while Chinandega is going off at +550. The draw is +350 and the over-under for total goals scored is 1.5. Meanwhile, oddsmakers are expecting an extremely competitive match when Deportivo Ocotal and Walter Ferretti square off. Sportsbooks list Deportivo Ocotal at +150 (risk $100 to win $150), while Walter Ferretti is being listed at +155 in the latest Nicaragua Primera Division odds. Before you lock in your Nicaragua Primera Division picks or predictions, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model has been red-hot over the past few days. In fact, it made some huge calls in the Nicaragua Primera Division on Saturday, correctly predicting the profitable draw (+210) between Jalapa v. Diriangen, as well as Managua's (-200) victory over Las Sabanas and Juventus Managua (-135) cruising past Real Madriz. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sunday's doubleheader and revealed its picks over at SportsLine.

Top Nicaragua Primera Division predictions for April 12

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Sunday's showdown between Deportivo Ocotal and Walter Ferretti.

Walter Ferretti, who currently sits in fourth place in the Nicaragua Primera Division, enters Sunday's match having won three of its last four games. Walter Ferretti has been able to secure nine points in its last four games thanks to a strong back line that has been playing extremely well. In fact, Walter Ferretti has given up just one goal in its last four matches in the Nicaragua Primera Division.

Deportivo Ocotal, meanwhile, is coming off a 2-1 defeat against Managua and the team has struggled mightily this season. Deportivo Ocotal has lost five of its last six games and the team has found the back of the net just four times during that six games stretch.

How to make Nicaragua Primera Division picks for April 12

The model has also revealed strong money line picks for Chinandega vs. Real Esteli and Deportivo Ocotal vs. Walter Ferretti. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your own picks.

So who should you back in the Nicaragua Primera Division on Sunday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value on Sunday, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent, and find out.