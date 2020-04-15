Nicaragua Primera Division odds, predictions for April 15: Proven soccer model reveals top picks

Professional soccer leagues across the globe have shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, however a handful of soccer games are still taking place in the Nicaragua Primera Division on Wednesday. The action gets underway when Las Sabanas travels to face Walter Ferretti at 6 p.m. ET. At 7 p.m. ET, Juventus Managua takes on Deportivo Ocotal in Managua, Nicaragua. The action wraps up with a trio of matches that get underway at 9 p.m. ET, including Real Esteli vs. Diriangen.

Real Esteli and Diriangen are two of the top three teams in the Nicaragua Primera Division, and the latest odds at William Hill list Real Esteli at -205 (risk $205 to win $100), while Diriangen is being listed at +550 in the latest Nicaragua Primera Division odds.

And the model has been red-hot over the past few days. In fact, it made some huge calls in the Nicaragua Primera Division over the weekend, correctly predicting the profitable draw (+210) between Jalapa v. Diriangen, as well as Managua's (-200) victory over Las Sabanas, Walter Ferretti (+155) topping Deportivo Ocotal, Real Esteli (-225) beating Chinandega and Juventus Managua (-135) cruising past Real Madriz.

Top Nicaragua Primera Division predictions for April 15

The model is backing Juventus Managua (-210) at home against Deportivo Ocotal. Juventus Managua, who currently sits in sixth place in the Nicaragua Primera Division, is unbeaten in its last three games and enters Wednesday's match with one of the most potent scoring attacks in the league. In fact, Juventus Managua has scored 23 goals thus far this season, which ranks fourth in the Nicaragua Primera Division. Juventus Managua has scored six goals in its last two home games and its defense has been playing lights out, posting three consecutive shutouts.

Deportivo Ocotal, meanwhile, stumbles into Wednesday's contest having lost six of its last seven games. Deportivo Ocotal has given up at least two goals in each of its last three away games, which doesn't bode well for a team looking to pull of an upset on the road.

How to make Nicaragua Primera Division picks for April 15

