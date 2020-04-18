Nicaragua Primera Division odds, predictions for April 18: Advanced soccer model reveals top picks
SportsLine's proven soccer model reveals its top picks for Saturday's Nicaragua Primera Division fixtures.
The regular season of the Nicaragua Primera Division concludes on Saturday with five intriguing matchups. The action gets underway at 5 p.m. ET with all five games set to start at the same time. Soccer fans across the globe will be tuning in to the Nicaragua Primera Division, and sportsbooks across the world are taking action.
Saturday's slate of games is highlighted by a showdown between Managua and Walter Ferretti. The latest odds from William Hill list Managua at -104 (risk $104 to win $100), while Walter Ferretti is going off at +250. The draw is +240 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking any Nicaragua Primera Division picks or soccer predictions for Saturday, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.
Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.
And the model has been red-hot over the past few days. In fact, it made some huge calls in the Nicaragua Primera Division last weekend, correctly predicting the profitable draw (+210) between Jalapa v. Diriangen, as well as Managua's (-200) victory over Las Sabanas, Walter Ferretti (+155) topping Deportivo Ocotal, Real Esteli (-225) beating Chinandega and Juventus Managua (-135) cruising past Real Madriz. Anyone who has followed it is up big.
Now, the model has set its sights on Saturday's fixtures and revealed its picks over at SportsLine.
Top Nicaragua Primera Division predictions for April 18
The model is backing Diriangen (-290) at home against Real Madriz. Diriangen, who currently sits in third place in the Nicaragua Primera Division, has been extremely hard to beat on its home field this season. In fact, Diriangen is unbeaten in its last seven home games, securing six victories during that span. Diriangen's defense has been sensational at home, giving up just one goal in its last seven games at Estadio Cacique Diriangen.
Real Madriz, meanwhile, has last six straight road games and has given up a total of 18 goals during that stretch. In addition, Real Madriz suffered a 1-0 defeat at home on March 18 in its last meeting against Diriangen.
How to make Nicaragua Primera Division picks for April 18
The model has also revealed strong money line picks for every other match on Saturday. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your own picks.
So who should you back in the Nicaragua Primera Division on Saturday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value on Saturday, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent, and find out.
