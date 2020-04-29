Nicaragua Primera Division odds, predictions for April 29: Proven soccer model reveals top picks

Soccer fans across the globe will be tuning in to the Nicaragua Primera Division on Wednesday. There are two tantalizing matchups on Wednesday's schedule, and sportsbooks across the world are taking action. At 9 p.m. ET, Real Esteli plays Diriangen in Esteli, Nicaragua. At 10 p.m. ET, Managua will host Walter Ferretti.

The latest odds from William Hill list Real Esteli at -200 (risk $200 to win $100), while Diriangen is going off at +550. The draw is +270 and the over-under for total goals scored is 1.5. Meanwhile, oddsmakers have installed Managua as the favorites to win Wednesday's match against Walter Ferretti. Sportsbooks list Managua at -175 (risk $175 to win $100), while Walter Ferretti is being listed at +550 in the latest Nicaragua Primera Division odds. Before you lock in your Nicaragua Primera Division picks or predictions, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model made some huge calls on the final day of the regular season in the Nicaragua Primera Division, correctly predicting Diriangen's (-290) victory over Real Madriz, Deportivo Ocotal (-135) topping Chinandega and Real Esteli (-175) beating Jalapa.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wednesday's fixtures and revealed its picks over at SportsLine.

Top Nicaragua Primera Division predictions for April 29

The model is leaning over 2.5 goals in Wednesday's showdown between Managua and Walter Ferretti. Managua enters Wednesday's match on a 13-game unbeaten streak. Managua has been sensational at home in 2020, winning eight of its last nine games played on its home turf. In addition, Managua features one of the most potent scoring attacks in the Nicaragua Primera Division. In fact, Managua has scored 10 goals in its last five games across all competitions.

Walter Ferretti, meanwhile, also features a formidable offensive attack, having scored 13 goals in its last six matches. Both teams have proven to be lethal in front of goal, which is one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the over on Wednesday.

How to make Nicaragua Primera Division picks for April 29

The model has also revealed strong money line picks for both matches in the Nicaragua Primera Division on Wednesday. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your own picks.

So who should you back in the Nicaragua Primera Division on Wednesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value on Wednesday, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent, and find out.