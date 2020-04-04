Nicaragua Primera Division odds, predictions for Matchday 14: Proven soccer model reveals top picks

The Nicaragua Primera Division continues to roll on despite the coronavirus pandemic, and this weekend's action is expected to be heavily wagered on. Matchday 14 of the Nicaragua Primera Division, which features multiple intriguing matchups, will certainly draw ample amount of attention from sports fans across the world.

This weekend's action gets underway Saturday when Deportivo Ocotal hosts Las Sabanus and Real Madriz battles Managua at 6 p.m. ET. Later that day, Juventus Managua takes on Diriangen at 8 p.m. ET. The action wraps up Sunday when ART Jalapa squares off against Chinandega at 6 p.m. ET, and Walter Ferretti welcomes Real Esteli to Nicaragua National Football Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. Before you make your Nicaragua Primera Division picks, see what SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model has been red-hot over the past few days. In fact, it made some huge calls over the weekend in the Belarusian Premier League, correctly predicting Minsk's (+240) victory over Dinamo Minsk, Dinamo Brest (-200) defeating Slutsk, Isloch (-128) knocking off Smolevichi-STI and FC Shakhtyor (-167) cruising past Gorodeya. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, the model has set its sights on this weekend's fixtures and revealed its picks over at SportsLine.

Top Nicaragua Primera Division predictions for Matchday 14

The model is backing ART Jalapa (-200) at home against Chinandega on Sunday. The model has taken into account that ART Jalapa has been extremely hard to beat when playing on its home field. In fact, ART Jalapa has won five of its last six fixtures at home, which includes a 2-0 victory over Juventus Managua on March 29. In addition, Art Jalapa has scored six goals in its last four games, while conceding just two goals during that span.

Meanwhile, Chinandega has won just one of its past five games and the team has struggled on the road lately. In fact, Chinandega suffered an embarrassing 7-0 defeat against Walter Ferretti in its last road game.

How to make Nicaragua Primera Division picks for Matchday 14

The model has also revealed strong money line picks for every other game on Matchday 14. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your own picks.

So who should you back in the Nicaragua Primera Division on Matchday 14? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value on Matchday 14, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent, and find out.