NJ/NY Gotham FC revoked the season ticket of a fan and banned them from all future events following an investigation into that person's conduct revealed that they directed hateful language towards the Orlando Pride's Barbra Banda.

"Gotham FC conducted a thorough investigation in collaboration with the NWSL, staff and stadium security. We interviewed numerous witnesses, including fans and stadium, team and league personnel, and reviewed stadium security footage and security log," Gotham said in a statement on Wednesday. "The club found that a fan violated the NWSL Fan Code of Conduct."

The incident took place at Sports Illustrated Stadium during Gotham's 2-0 loss to the Pride on March 23, after which an investigation was opened. Gotham said at the time that "stadium security swiftly responded to the incident once it was reported and directly addressed the individual, monitoring the situation for the remainder of the match." Additionally, Gotham, the Pride and the NWSL also issued statements voicing their "unwavering support" for Banda, the 2024 NWSL Championship MVp.

This is not the first time Banda has been on the receiving end of hateful language, most notably being attacked by the author of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, in November after the player was named the BBC's Woman Footballer of the Year. Rowling misgendered Banda while posting on X, writing, "Presumably the BBC decided this was more time efficient than going door to door to spit directly in women's faces."

The Pride, the NWSL Players Association and the PA's executive director Meghann Burke quickly defended Banda, with Burke offering a sharp rebuke of Rowling's comments.

"The lowest form of discourse is personal insult cloaked with racism and lies, on X no less," Burke wrote on X. "Barbra Banda is a proud member of NWSLPA. She is the best of us. Just so we're clear, JK Rowling: you come for her, you come for all of us. Me first. Let's go."