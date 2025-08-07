The North Carolina Courage announced the termination of head coach Sean Nahas on Wednesday. Nahas took over the roster as an interim head coach in October 2021 following the immediate dismissal of former head coach Paul Riley amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Nahas was named as permanent head coach ahead of the 2022 NWSL season.

"The North Carolina Courage have terminated the contract of head coach Sean Nahas, effective immediately. The North Carolina Courage remain focused on the continued development of the team and maintaining a professional, competitive environment for players, staff, and supporters," a club statement read.

Just hours before his termination, the former coach posted training photos with club staff and appeared on local radio. Club sporting director Ceri Bowley is expected to address the media on Thursday.

Under Nahas' leadership, the Courage secured two NWSL Challenge Cup titles and playoff berths in 2023 and 2024, though they never advanced past the first round of playoffs. This year, the Courage sit ninth in the NWSL standings on 19 points but below the playoff line on goal differential.

Assistant coach Nathan Thackeray is expected to serve as interim coach for Friday's match against the Houston Dash. Thackeray took over for a brief interim role when Nahas recently stepped away for personal reasons. Nahas returned to the sidelines with the club last week.