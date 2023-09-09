The North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville face off to the NWSL Challenge Cup on saturday final after narrowly-fought semifinal victories on Wednesday. The result means the Courage return to the Challenge Cup final after last year's triumph when they defeated the Washington Spirit 2-1 at home. The Courage will have the chance to defend their title in front of the home crowd once again, this time against Louisville on Saturday. Louisville played and won their first knockout match ever when they won their semifinal against the OL Reign and have a chance to collect the team's first-ever trophy in the final.

Here's what you need to know before turning in.

How they got here

The Courage were the top team in the East Division, squeaking out ahead of NJ/NY Gotham FC based on a vastly superior goal difference. A pair of lopsided victories -- a 6-0 defeat of the Spirit and a 5-0 defeat of the Orlando Pride -- ensured they would compete in the semifinals.

They faced the Kansas City Current in Wednesday's semifinal, which they won 1-0 in dramatic fashion. The Courage were dominant and attackers like Kerolin and Manaka Matsukubo were active and had looks at goal throughout the game, but the Current's defense was able to keep them at bay. The Current made their way into the game in the second half, but the Courage were persistent and got the breakthrough in the 96th minute. Substitute Brianna Pinto scored from close range with one minute left on the clock to send her team to the final.

Louisville, meanwhile, advanced to the semifinals as the best second-place team in the group stage. Their early group stage success came in large part through stellar play from midfielder Savannah DeMelo, but the team was able to show off their depth as the tournament went on.

That was the case in their 1-0 semifinal win over the Reign on Wednesday when they were without several key players through injury like captain Jaelin Howell and defender Carson Pickett. Louisville was able to secure the victory over a dominant Reign team after capitalizing on a turnover in the 28th minute, which allowed Kristen Davis to score the game's lone goal.

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Sept. 9 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Sept. 9 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Wakemed Soccer Park -- Cary, North Carolina

: Wakemed Soccer Park -- Cary, North Carolina TV: CBS

Prediction

The Courage always prefer to dominate in possession and will likely do so again on Saturday, though Louisville have a knack for succeeding in that game state. The final should be a closely contested one, but the visitors may be able to pull off the upset and clinch their first trophy in the process. Pick: North Carolina Courage 0, Racing Louisville 1