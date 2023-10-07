North Carolina Courage and San Diego Wave FC will square off at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina on Saturday with playoff positioning and more on the line. The NWSL postseason puzzle is still incomplete as the final stretch of the season is down to two weeks. San Diego are the only ones to have secured a playoff spot but can clinch a first-round bye to the semifinal if they win. Fans can watch all the action on Paramount+.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

Viewing info

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 7 | 7 p.m. ET Place: WakeMed Soccer Park -- Cary, North Carolina



WakeMed Soccer Park -- Cary, North Carolina Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Courage +105; Draw +260; Wave +240

Playoff scenarios

San Diego Wave FC (33 points, 10-7-3) - Clinched playoff spot Clinches a top 2 seed/bye with:

A win OR

A draw + WAS/RGN draw + ORL draw/loss + NJ/NY loss

North Carolina Courage (29 points, 8-7-5) Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win + WAS win OR

A win + ORL loss + HOU draw/loss

Players to watch

Kerolin (North Carolina Courage): The winger is by far a top candidate for MVP this season. She's currently second in the Golden Boot race and leads the team in goals scored (10) and chances created (29). Along with being the team leader in nearly every attacking stat, she also functions as the team's architect and clinical finisher, setting up her teammates along with creating her own shot.

Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC): Shaw is second on the team in total goals (five), xG (4.73), and assists (three) this season. The 18-year-old just signed a new contract with the club, and it's clear she's both the present and future of the team. Her ability to break lines and unlock pressure will be an asset against a North Carolina side that values ball retention.

Prediction

Slight advantage to the home side with a bit more to play for as they slipped out of the top four on Friday. Kerolin will make the Golden Boot race even closer ahead of decision day. Pick: North Carolina Courage 1, San Diego Wave 0.