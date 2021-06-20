North Macedonia's 2020 UEFA European Championship adventure will end in the Netherlands against the Dutch host nation after defeats to Austria and Ukraine in Group C. Oranje have beaten both and might opt to rotate on Monday to give other squad members a chance to impress ahead of the knockout phase. For North Macedonia, there is only pride left to play for on what will be the final international match of Goran Pandev's long and storied career.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

North Macedonia vs. Netherlands

Date : Monday, June 21 | Time : 12:00 p.m. ET

: Monday, June 21 | : 12:00 p.m. ET Location : Johan Cruyff Arena -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

: Johan Cruyff Arena -- Amsterdam, Netherlands TV channel : ESPN/Univision | Live stream : fuboTV (try for free)



: ESPN/Univision | : fuboTV (try for free) Odds: North Macedonia +1100; Draw +380; Netherlands -300 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

North Macedonia

In Pandev's swan song, he will want to go out with a win. His goal against the Austrians in Bucharest gave his nation plenty to cheer before two late goals and Marko Arnautovic's outburst spoiled their party. Ukraine were a cut above in their meeting too and North Macedonia will now need to capitalize on any changes made by Frank De Boer as they look to exit with a victory. There is no way they can progress from Group C after losing to both Austria and the Ukrainians.

Netherlands

With six points from two games and progress to the knockout phase assured, now is the time for De Boer to rest some of his key men and to bring in fringe players who could play a role in the latter stages. With Memphis Depay's future now confirmed to be in Barcelona, there are fewer distractions.

Prediction

A spirited draw for North Macedonia to go home with and final goal for Pandev. Pick: North Macedonia 1, Netherlands 1