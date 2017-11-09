Switzerland vs. Northern Ireland live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying playoff on TV, stream online

The Swiss are the heavy favorites in this tie

Northern Ireland hasn't made the World Cup since 1986, but it hopes to be back next summer in Russia for the 2018 World Cup. To get there, the team must beat a talented Switzerland squad over two legs to qualify. The first leg of the tie is set for Thursday in Northern Ireland in what's expected to be a packed and rowdy stadium. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Swiss simply have too much talent for Northern Ireland. While the hosts could get a result here, the visitors, with Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka take a commanding lead. Switzerland 2, Northern Ireland 0. 

