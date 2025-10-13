After losing the first match of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia, Julian Nagelsmann's side won the last two games against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg and are now on track once again to qualify directly to the tournament next summer. On Monday, Germany will meet Northern Ireland away in what can become a key match for their chances to qualify next month to the tournament that will take place next summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Germany are level on six points with Northern Ireland and Slovakia after three games, with three matches remaining. Here's what you need to know about Monday's match.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs. Germany, odds

Date : Monday, Oct. 13 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Monday, Oct. 13 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Windsor Park -- Belfast

: Windsor Park -- Belfast TV: FS2

FS2 Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fubo (try for free) Odds: Northern Ireland +850; Draw +430; Germany -275

Possible lineups

Northern Ireland XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Trai Hume, Patrick McNair, Eoin Toal; Brodie Spencer, Ethan Galbraith, Shea Charles, Alistair McCann, Justin Devenny; Jamie Reid, Isaac Price.

Germany XI: Oliver Baumann; Joshua Kimmich, Waldemar Anton, Jonathan Tah, David Raum; Leon Goretzka, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Serge Gnabry, Florian Wirtz, Karim Adeyemi; Nick Woltemade.

Prediction

This is going to be a key match for Germany as they can potentially clinch a World Cup spot next month if they win against Northern Ireland on Monday. Pick: Germany 3, Northern Ireland 1.