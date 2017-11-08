Northern Ireland vs. Switzerland live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying playoff on TV, stream online

Northern Ireland hasn't made the World Cup since 1986, but it hopes to be back next summer in Russia for the 2018 World Cup. To get there, the team must beat a talented Switzerland squad over two legs to quality. The first leg of the tie is set for Thursday in Northern Ireland.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Swiss simply have too much talent for Northern Ireland. While the hosts could get a result here, the visitors, with Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka take a commanding lead. Switzerland 2, Northern Ireland 0.