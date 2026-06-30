Norway vs. Ivory Coast odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 32 picks from expert on 25-14 run

Teams eyeing a deep run at the 2026 World Cup clash when Ivory Coast take on Norway with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line on Tuesday. Ivory Coast are No. 31 in the FIFA rankings, while Norway are No. 23. Ivory Coast finished second in the Group E standings, while Norway was second in Group I. Ivory Coast have not advanced past the group stage until this year. Norway have not competed in a World Cup since 1998, when they were 15th overall after reaching the Round of 16.

Kickoff for Ivory Coast vs. Norway is 1 p.m. ET from Arlington, Texas. The latest Ivory Coast vs. Norway odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Norway at +110 (risk $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute money line, with Ivory Coast at +260 and a draw at +230. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Norway are -178 to advance, with Ivory Coast at +146. Before locking in any Ivory Coast vs. Norway picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Ivory Coast vs. Norway predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup and is on an 25-14-2 run on WC picks (+462). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Ivory Coast vs. Norway and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Norway vs. Ivory Coast:

Norway vs. Ivory Coast 90-minute money line Norway +110, Ivory Coast +260, Draw +230 Norway vs. Ivory Coast over/under: 2.5 goals Norway vs. Ivory Coast to qualify for next round: Norway -178, Ivory Coast +146 Norway vs. Ivory Coast picks: See picks at SportsLine Norway vs. Ivory Coast streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Ivory Coast vs. Norway predictions

After examining Norway vs. Ivory Coast from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-114). Eimer sees the potential for numerous goals being scored. Norway have scored eight goals in the competition, while Ivory Coast have registered four goals in their three matches. Ivory Coast is coming off a 2-0 win over Curacao, while Norway sat a number of their top players in a 4-1 loss to France, who went on to win Group I.

"This should be a competitive match between two teams that believe they can advance," Eimer said. With both teams showing the ability to score, Eimer is taking the Over. See Eimer's best bets for Ivory Coast vs. Norway at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Norway vs. Ivory Coast at FanDuel here:

How to make Norway vs. Ivory Coast picks

After studying the Norway vs. Ivory Coast matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, including one that returns plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Ivory Coast vs. Norway? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Ivory Coast vs. Norway, all from expert on a 25-14 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.