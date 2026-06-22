Norway vs. Senegal odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

Norway will look to stay perfect in 2026 World Cup play when they tangle with Senegal in a key Group I matchup on Monday. Norway, No. 26 in the FIFA rankings, opened World Cup action with a 4-1 win over Iraq on Tuesday, while No. 17 Senegal dropped a 3-1 decision to second-ranked France. The Norwegians are looking to advance out of the group stage for the first time since 1998. Senegal, meanwhile, reached the Round of 16 in 2022, placing 10th overall.

Kickoff for Norway vs. Senegal is 8 p.m. ET in East Rutherford, N.J. The latest Norway vs. Senegal odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Norwegians at +125 (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line, with Senegal at +230 and a draw at +220. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Norway vs. Senegal picks check out the Norway vs. Senegal predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Norway vs. Senegal and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Senegal vs. Norway:

Norway vs. Senegal 90-minute money line Norway +125, Senegal +230, Draw +230 Norway vs. Senegal over/under: 2.5 goals Norway vs. Senegal spread: Norway -1.5 (+350) Norway vs. Senegal picks: See picks at SportsLine Norway vs. Senegal streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Norway vs. Senegal predictions

After examining Norway vs. Senegal from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-106). Norway have had no trouble finding the net over their past three games, scoring eight goals in that span, including four in the win over Iraq to open World Cup play. The Norwegians also scored three goals in a friendly against Sweden on June 1. "Norway secured a place at the World Cup after winning all 10 of their qualifiers," Green said. "They beat Italy 3-0 at home and 4-1 away, which showed that they can unlock the tightest of defenses with ease. (Erling) Haaland is a superstar, with multiple Premier League titles and Golden Boots under his belt, and he always delivers for his country. He has now scored an obscene 57 goals in 51 games for Norway."

Senegal, meanwhile, have a couple of solid wins in recent friendlies, including a 2-0 win over Peru and a 3-1 victory over Gambia. Senegal also feature some scoring punch, led by forward Nicolas Jackson, who has eight goals in 34 career matches for the national team. See Green's best bets for Norway vs. Senegal at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Norway vs. Senegal at FanDuel here:

How to make Norway vs. Senegal picks

After studying Norway vs. Senegal from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets, including one that returns plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Norway vs. Senegal? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Norway vs. Senegal, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.