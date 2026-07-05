Norway vs. Brazil prediction, picks, odds, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Sunday

Round of 16 action at the 2026 World Cup continues on Sunday, July 5 with Norway taking on Brazil for a spot in the quarterfinals. Norway took down Ivory Coast 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Erling Haaland, while Brazil overcame an early deficit to defeat Japan 2-1 with Gabriel Martinelli scoring the winning goal in stoppage time in the second half. This is Norway's third appearance in the Round of 16 in a World Cup, and this is their first World Cup appearance since 1998. Brazil have made the Round of 16 for the 11th consecutive World Cup.

The latest Norway vs. Brazil odds at FanDuel show the Selecao as -120 favorites on the 90-minute money line, while the European side are +340 underdogs. A draw in regular time is +260. Brazil are -245 favorites to advance to the next round while Norway are +196 to make their first quarterfinal ever. Before making your wagers on Sunday's Round of 16 game, you should see what SportsLine experts Martin Green, Brad Thomas, Jon Eimer and Brandt Sutton are saying. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Norway vs. Brazil odds

Norway vs. Brazil 90-minute money line: Norway +340 , Draw +260, Brazil -120 Norway vs. Brazil 90-minute over/under: 2.5 (Over -134, Under +110) Bet Norway vs. Brazil on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

Norway vs. Brazil betting preview

Despite dominating possession in their Round of 32 match against Japan, Brazil were careless with their passing. That ultimately helped Japan take a 1-0 lead. The Selecao got their act together after halftime and eventually got a 2-1 win, but they'll need to be better against a Norway side that has one of the best strikers in the world. Haaland is dangerous in any setting, but he's particularly lethal on a counter-attack or in a 1-on-1 situation. If Brazil aren't careful, they could be chasing Haaland all day long, with poor results.

Norway weren't particularly stellar against Ivory Coast, largely going into a shell until the African side equalized in the second half. Ultimately, Haaland was able to get a goal and send his side through, but Norway cannot take a similar approach Sunday. Brazil are more clinical and talented than Ivory Coast, so sitting back against this team isn't going to work. Martin Odegaard and Antonio Nusa, who scored the opener against Ivory Coast, will be critical in spreading out Brazil's defenders.

Vinicius Junior turned things on after Brazil got an equalizer in the second half, but the star forward was lethargic for much of the contest. Perhaps it was the early kickoff in hot conditions, but something was off with Vinicius. The Brazilians are likely going to remain without Raphinha, and Matheus Cunha can only do so much on his own. It'll be interesting to see if Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta are both cleared to play after appearing to pick up injuries in the Round of 32. If they're both out, Odegaard could have a day controlling the middle of the park. Norway may have the best player in Haaland, but Brazil have the better overall team. Neither squad played up to its potential in the Round of 32, so the side that figures out how to put everything together is more likely to advance.

Norway vs. Brazil picks, prediction

Norway-Brazil Under 2.5 goals (+110)

There might be some skepticism in taking the Under here, especially given some of the scoring prowess on display in this match. However, neither team is looking to run up the score here. Norway have largely been content to let Haaland operate on his own in the final third with some occassional support, while Brazil have settled into playing a possession game with Vinicius Junior often providing individual brilliance to get a goal. If these teams didn't need two goals to advance from the Round of 32, they likely would've stopped pressing after scoring once. Knockout games tend to be cagey, and I expect this one to follow that script.

Matheus Cunha to score or assist (+120)

The Norwegians will focus their efforts on containing Vinicius, which opens up things for Cunha. He's been productive at this World Cup with three goals in four matches, and he's likely to be involved in an attacking move even if he doesn't score. There's good value on him to either find the back of the net or set up a Brazil goal for Sunday.