Norway vs. England live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, predictions and lineups

Norway meet England for one of the most exciting matchups of the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Two of the best teams in the tournament so far will be meeting at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday for what might become one of the most interesting games of the tournament. Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel said he's ready to face the Norwegian national team and was also questioned about the famous "It's coming home" chant, as England's only World Cup win was in 1966 when they hosted the tournament: "I clearly understand, and we'd like to make it happen. It's the motherland of football. It's Wembley. It's the cathedral of world football. So this is why it should be coming home. But we have some steps in between; we cannot get carried away."

English defender Jarell Quansah received a two-match suspension on Thursday for his red card against Mexico in the World Cup round of 16, meaning he will miss England's quarterfinal match against Norway in Miami on Saturday and also the semifinals if they qualify for the next round. The winner of this match will face the winner of the other quarterfinal between Argentina and Switzerland that takes place later on Saturday.

How to watch Norway vs. England

Date: Saturday, July 11 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida.

TV: Fox (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Norway +278; Draw +259; England -108

The last meeting

England and Norway meet in the World Cup for the first time. It will be the 13th meeting overall, with England holding the edge at 7 wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses. Their most recent encounter came in a 2014 friendly at Wembley Stadium, where England claimed a 1-0 victory thanks to the penalty scored by Wayne Rooney. Since then, things have drastically changed for the Norwegian national team as a new generation of players that shaped the nation's most recent history and included players such as Martin Odegaard and most notably Erling Haaland have arrived to lead the team.

How they got here

England reached the quarterfinals after winning Group L, finishing ahead of Croatia, Ghana, and Panama. The Three Lions then defeated DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32 before winning 3-2 against Mexico in the round of 16. Norway advanced as the Group I runners-up behind France, qualifying ahead of Senegal and Iraq. Their knockout run included a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the round of 32, followed by a shocking 2-1 win against Brazil thanks to a brace scored by Erling Haaland.

Kane confirms he played golf with Trump

When United States President Donald Trump revealed that he had played golf with England captain Harry Kane, it came as a surprise to many. Trump praised Kane both on and off the course, saying, "I think Kane is a great player. I played golf with him and I like him a lot. He's a good golfer too. He's really great." Kane was asked about the event and said ahead of the match against Norway: "I played alright to be honest, he invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach. So yeah, when the president invites you somewhere... It was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him. His golf is pretty good, to be honest with you. I hope I can play golf as good as him when I'm his age, that's for sure. A unique experience, but I was just grateful that he invited me to play."

Norway vs. England predicted starting lineups

Norway predicted XI: Ørjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Wolfe; Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg; Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.

England predicted XI: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly; Declan Rice, Elliott Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

Norway vs. England pick, prediction

This is going to be one of the best matches of the tournament and we can definitely expect some fun even if Tuchel's team mustt be considered as the most likely team to advance. Pick: England 2, Norway 1.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.

Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want

team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.