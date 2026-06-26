Norway vs. France live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups

When the FIFA 2026 World Cup draw was done, one fixture immediately stood out above the rest. All eyes turned to the group-stage showdown between Erling Haaland's Norway and Kylian Mbappe's France, a meeting between two of the game's biggest stars of the tournament. Both teams have already clinched a spot for the next round after two wins in two games but only Friday's meeting will determine who will win the group.

French national team manager Didier Deschamps won't be on the sideline against Norway after his mother's death and the French federation allowed him to travel back to France this week.

"At this incredibly painful time, we wish the head coach great strength and assure him of everyone's support," the federation said.

Assistant manager Guy Stephan will take temporary charge of the team until his return. Here's what you need to know ahead of the match:

How to watch Norway vs. France

Date: Friday, June 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, United States

TV: FOX (Eng), Universo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Norway +351; Draw +353; France -159

Norway vs. France predicted starting lineups

Norway: Orjan Nyland; Fredrik Bjorkan, Leo Ostigard, Kristoffer Ajer, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen; Kristian Thorstvedt, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard; Andreas Schjelderup, Erling Haaland, Oscar Bobb.

France: Mike Maignan; Théo Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Jules Koundé; Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni; Désiré Doué, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé; Kylian Mbappé.

Keep up with the World Cup standings here

Norway vs. France pick, prediction

We can definitely expect a lot of goals from two of the best teams of the tournament. Both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are expected to put their names on the scoresheet. Pick: France 3, Norway 2.

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.