Japan will look to stay on a roll after sweeping through the group stage when they meet Norway in a Round of 16 clash at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Saturday. Japan, who have outscored their opponents 11-0 so far in the tournament, topped Group C and are looking to make a title run. The Japanese won the Women's World Cup in 2011 in Germany and were runners-up in Canada in 2015. Norway, meanwhile, went 1-1-1 in the group stage and advanced after crushing the Philippines 6-0 on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 4 a.m. ET at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Japan are the -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Japan vs. Norway odds, with Norway the +325 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Norway vs. Japan picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Martin Green has to say.

Japan vs. Norway over/under: 2.5 goals

Japan vs. Norway 90-minute money line: Japan -120, Norway +325, Draw +230

Japan vs. Norway spread: Japan -0.5 (-115), Norway +0.5 (-115)

JAP: Japan have advanced past the group stage in each of the past four World Cup tournaments

NOR: Norway has one Women's World Cup title, winning it all in 1995

Why you should back Japan

The Japanese have been dominant so far. Midfielder Hinata Miyazawa is a big reason for that, registering four goals in the three group stage matches, including two goals against both Zambia and Spain. The 23-year-old has already registered eight goals in 26 appearances for Japan since 2018.

Also helping power Japan is forward Mina Tanaka. The 29-year-old has registered two goals in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring in the 55th minute against Zambia and in the 82nd minute in the win over Spain. In 67 appearances for her home country, she has registered 26 goals. She is a member of Japan's Women's Empowerment Professional Football League, and has played the last three seasons for INAC Kobe Leonessa. In 19 matches this past season, she recorded 11 goals in league play.

Why you should back Norway

As a former champion, the Norwegians can be formidable as well. That was on display when they knew they needed to win big over the Philippines to advance, and did just that. Forward Sophie Roman Haug had a huge role in that win, scoring three times. In 10 appearances for her home country, the 24-year-old has scored eight goals.

Another offensive threat is forward Caroline Graham Hansen. The 28-year-old also scored in the win over the Philippines. In 101 appearances since 2011 for Norway, Hansen has registered 45 goals. As a member of Barcelona of Primera Iberdrola, she had 11 goals in 13 matches this past season.

