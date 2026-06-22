Norway vs. Senegal odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Monday

Monday has a massive four-match slate for the 2026 World Cup and while powerhouses Argentina and France are in action, perhaps the biggest match of the day comes at 8 p.m. between Norway and Senegal. The Norwegians started the World Cup with a 4-1 win over Iraq, netting themselves three points thanks to a brace from star attacker Erling Haaland. Senegal fought valiantly against France but came up short in a 3-1 showing, with their lone goal coming during stoppage time -- and that was quickly answered by Kylian Mbappe. Norway can secure a knockout stage spot with a win ahead of a Friday date with France, while Senegal need to pick up points to bolster their chances of advancing out of the group stage.

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Norway vs. Senegal betting odds

Norway vs. Senegal money line: Norway +125, Draw +240, Senegal +210 Norway vs. Senegal over/under: 2.5 (Over -104, Under -122) Bet Norway vs. Senegal on FanDuel: Click here for the latest FanDuel promo code

Norway vs. Senegal betting preview

Norway entered the 2026 World Cup with something they haven't really ever had -- expectations. The Norwegians are making just their fourth World Cup appearance but before the matches began, they were expected by many to finish second in Group I behind France and make it to the knockout round. A big part of that is Haaland, a superstar for Manchester City who's one of the best players in the World Cup.

Norway and Haaland certainly lived up to expectations in their first match, with the striker scoring two of Norway's four goals in a 4-1 victory over Iraq. Leo Ostigard also scored, and Norway were the beneficiaries of an own goal in stoppage time.

Senegal were seen as the No. 3 team in Group I behind France and Norway, and they had no answers for Mbappe in a 3-1 defeat. The Real Madrid star scored twice, including one in stoppage time that came right after Senegal got their first goal of the match courtesy of Ibrahim Mbaye.

For Norway, a win here would get them to six points in the group stage and all but clinch them a spot in the knockout round even before a highly-anticipated matchup with France on Friday. As for Senegal, they need to come away with at least one point here if they're going to have any hope of advancing out of the group stage. The top two teams in each group move on to the knockout round, as do eight of the 12 third-place finishers.

Entering Monday, Norway is +290 to win Group I behind France at -330, and Senegal is +4000. FanDuel odds do have Senegal at -300 to advance out of the group stage. Norway is No. 27 in the world rankings and Senegal is 16th.

Norway vs. Senegal picks, prediction

Norway Double Chance (-280)

Norway were mighty impressive in their opener but Iraq was seen as the clear weakest team in a tough Group I, and they took advantage of the talent gap with a 4-1 win. Their next test is Senegal, who are likely to be heated after a 3-1 loss to France, with all three goals allowed coming in the second half. Senegal have a higher world ranking than Norway, but they're a slight underdogs here. This one should be close and is expected to be the tightest match of the day on Monday, but we'll give a slight lean to Norway here. Backing Norway to win outright certainly is worth a look but if you think this could be a nailbiter, Norway Double Chance (a Norway win or draw) has plenty of appeal.

Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer (+120)

How about two goals in your World Cup debut? That's just what Haaland did in a 4-1 blowout of Iraq. The Manchester City forward was an absolute firecracker around the net, scoring once on a header while putting a ton of pressure bearing down on Iraq's goalkeeper in another, netting his second score of the match. Haaland is one of the world's best players, and he truly showed it against Iraq. Senegal will obviously be keying in on him on Monday, but does it matter? Senegal just allowed Mbappe to score twice, so look for Haaland to add at least his third tally of the group stage on Monday.