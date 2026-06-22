Norway vs. Senegal live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Norway meet Senegal at the MetLife Stadium for one of the most anticipated matches of the World Cup group stage. After losing 3-1 to France in the opening game, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finalists will meet Erling Haaland's Norway which easily won 4-1 against Iraq in their debut. The Norwegian striker delivered in his first-ever World Cup match, scoring two goals and reaching 57 goals in just 51 appearances for Norway. The prolific striker has found the net in each of his last 11 competitive matches for his country, underlining his remarkable consistency at international level. Senegal coach Pape Thiaw is aware of the risks coming from the international striker, as he admitted during the pre-match press conference, "It's not Haaland alone. Haaland by himself, he can't do anything. He needs his teammates, so it's not how do we stop Haaland. It's up to us to be prepared for the game against Norway. Haaland obviously doesn't need any introducing. We've got good defenders. We've got very high-level defenders who have played in very high-level competitions and have come across strikers of this caliber."

Here's what you need to know ahead of the match:

How to watch Norway vs. Senegal

Date: Monday, June 22 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium -- New Jersey

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Norway +113; Draw +245; Senegal +235

Norway vs. Senegal predicted starting lineups

Norway: Ørjan Nyland; David Wolfe, Torbjørn Heggem, Kristoffer Ajer, Julian Ryerson, Fredrik Aursnes, Sander Berge, Martin Ødegaard, Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth.

Senegal: Edouard Mendy; Krepin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhate, Malick Diouf; Pape Gueye, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Lamine Camara; Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mane.

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Norway vs. Senegal pick, prediction

This is going to be a close one, as both teams are considered among the best sides of the tournament but they were simply unlucky to meet France in the group stage. Norway will definitely aim to clinch their qualification to the next round before meeting Kylian Mbappe and his teammates in a huge battle. Pick: Norway 2, Senegal 2.

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.