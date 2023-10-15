For Norway, the equation is simple as they prepare to face one of the most intimidating opponents in world football. If they do not beat Spain they cannot secure a top two spot in Group A and a spot at Euro 2024. It would have seemed hard to believe before qualification began that a squad including Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard might not take it to the last day but a slow start in the spring and summer could yet cost Stale Solbakken's side.

Spain travel to Oslo equally certain of the task ahead of them. After a battling win against Scotland three more points will see La Furia Roja punch their card for Germany next summer. It would also guarantee Scotland a place at the tournament as well. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 15 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway Live stream: Fox Soccer Plus, ViX

Fox Soccer Plus, ViX Odds: Norway +280; Draw +250; Spain -105

Norway: A 4-0 win in Cyprus on Friday kept the Lions in the hunt for a top two berth with Haaland netting a brace, moving the 23 year old within six goals of his nation's scoring record. He may need to score a fair few of them in the next two games -- Norway travel to Scotland next month -- if he is to play at a first international tournament and end his nation's 23 year wait to get back to the big time.

His captain, Arsenal star Martin Odegaard, would counsel that it is about more than just Haaland however. "With Haaland now we have maybe the best player in the world so we have to get the best out of him," said Odegaard. "But we need to work as a team. The key is being together as a team. It's still not done yet, we will see. Of course we want to be there at the Euros. That's been a big goal for us for a long time and that's where we want to be."

Spain: A side that often struggled to convert chances in years gone by have hit a rich vein of scoring form in recent weeks. The same could be said for their captain Alvaro Morata, a forward who always had a tendency to get in the right spots and is now finding the net. His opener against Scotland on Friday was the 11th goal he has scored for club and country so far this season. The 30 year old was also Atletico Madrid's match-winner against Real Madrid and Feyenoord, a player of criticised for miscuing in the biggest moments now shouldering a big load for club and country.

Prediction

The combined excellence of Haaland and Odegaard might be hard for Spain to beat but Norway might not have quite enough to get the result they need. PICK: Norway 2, Spain 2