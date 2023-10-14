Norway will be fighting for survival on Sunday when they host Spain in a 2024 UEFA European Championships Qualifying match in Oslo. The Norwegians (3-1-2) have won their past three matches but need points quickly if they are to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany. They lost 3-0 to Spain in the Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A opener and are two points behind second-place Spain despite playing one more match. La Roja (4-0-1) trail Group A leader Scotland (5-0-1) by three points but avenged their only loss when they beat the Scots 2-0 on Thursday and have a game in hand.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET at Ullevaal Stadion. Spain are -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest Norway vs. Spain odds. Norway are +275 underdogs, a draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Since last year's Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.10 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+2.91). He is 12-7 (+4.04) on his Euro 2024 Qualifying picks for SportsLine.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Spain vs. Norway:

Norway vs. Spain spread: Spain -0.5 (+100)

Norway vs. Spain over/under: 2.5 goals

Norway vs. Spain money line: Norway +275, Spain -105, Draw +235

NOR: Have scored 11 goals in their six official matches in 2023.

SPA: Have posted five clean sheets in seven games in 2023.

Why you should back Spain

As always, La Roja have been dominating possession, but it looks like new manager Luis de la Fuente is spurring the team to translate that into goals. Spain have scored 18 goals in five matches, seven more than Norway have in six, and they have conceded just three. Joselu scored two of his three in the tournament in the opening rout of the Norwegians. Ferran Torres also had a brace in a 6-0 victory against Cyprus, but Atletico Madrid star Alvato Morata is really counted on to score for Spain.

Morata delivered with a hat trick in a 7-1 victory against Georgia and scored the go-ahead goal against Scotland in the 73rd minute Thursday. Morata has 34 goals in 67 international appearances. Spain held the ball for 75% and outshot the Scots 18-4 in the victory Thursday. They also had a 13-6 shot advantage in the first meeting with Norway, putting seven on target to just two for the visitors. A defense led by Aymeric Laporte and Dani Carvajal has allowed nine shots on net in the five games. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Norway

The Norwegians have Erling Haaland and Spain don't. The 23-year-old has been the most prolific scorer on the planet over the past couple of years and has 27 goals in 27 matches for Norway. He missed the first two matches of group play -- the loss to Spain and a 1-1 draw with Georgia. Haaland has six goals, tied for most in the group, in just four games and has scored in all four. The striker has 44 goals in 43 matches with Man City in the English Premier League.

With the Euro 2024 berth likely in the balance, Haaland and the home crowd will do everything they can to propel the Norwegians. He isn't the only star on the Norway side, as Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard drives the creativity of the attack. He has one goal and one assist in group play and has 18 goals and eight assists since the start of the 2022-23 EPL season. Villarreal's Alexander Sorloth has two goals in qualifying to give him 17 in 50 international matches. See which team to pick here.

