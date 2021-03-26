Norway and Turkey will meet in Spain on Saturday for their second 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier after both managed to register opening wins in midweek. Norway won 3-0 against Gibraltar while Turkey beat the Netherlands 4-2 as Frank De Boer's unimpressive start to life with Oranje continues. With Montenegro up against Gibraltar with a win already under their belts, both sides will want a win here.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Mar. 27 | Time: 1p.m. ET

Saturday, Mar. 27 | 1p.m. ET Location: La Rosaleda -- Malaga, Spain

La Rosaleda -- Malaga, Spain Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Norway +140; Draw +220; Turkey +200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Norway:

Erling Haaland was not one of the scorers as the Norwegians got off to a winning start under new coach Stale Solbakken and will go up against the impressive veteran Burak Yilmaz in the scoring stakes here. The Scandinavians face Montenegro next and a win here could put them in a strong position for that clash next week to potentially seize control of Group G.

Turkey:

Yilmaz's hat-trick inspired Turkey to a 4-2 win over the Netherlands and the Lille OSC man will be relied upon by Senol Gunes' men for another big display here. AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu also notched a goal and provided an assist, and the Crescent Stars will be hoping for the same sort of productivity.

Prediction

Turkey to edge this one and capitalize on their strong start against the Dutch. Pick: Norway 1-2 Turkey.