Norwich City vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
How to watch Norwich City vs. Arsenal soccer game
Who's Playing
Norwich City (home) vs. Arsenal (away)
Current Records: Norwich City 3-9-1; Arsenal 4-3-6
What to Know
Arsenal will take on Norwich City at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Carrow Road.
On Saturday, Arsenal and Southampton tied 2-2, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, Norwich got themselves on the board against Everton, but Everton never followed suit. Norwich escaped their match against Everton unscathed, winning 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but the Canaries were the better team in the second half.
Arsenal will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.
How To Watch
- Who: Norwich City vs. Arsenal
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Carrow Road
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
