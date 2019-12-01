Norwich City vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Norwich City (home) vs. Arsenal (away)

Current Records: Norwich City 3-9-1; Arsenal 4-3-6

What to Know

Arsenal will take on Norwich City at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Carrow Road.

On Saturday, Arsenal and Southampton tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Norwich got themselves on the board against Everton, but Everton never followed suit. Norwich escaped their match against Everton unscathed, winning 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but the Canaries were the better team in the second half.

Arsenal will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

How To Watch