Norwich City vs. Aston Villa: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Norwich City vs. Aston Villa soccer game
Who's Playing
Norwich City (home) vs. Aston Villa (away)
Current Records: Norwich City 2-5-0; Aston Villa 1-4-2
What to Know
Aston Villa will square off against Norwich City at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Carrow Road. Since Villa's past four matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
On Saturday, the Lions and Burnley tied 2-2, good for one point each. Norwich came up short against Crystal Palace, falling 2-0. This makes it the second loss in a row for Norwich.
Norwich are 2-5 (six points) and Villa is 1-4-2 (five points), so if Villa wins they will leapfrog Norwich in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Norwich City vs. Aston Villa
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Carrow Road
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
